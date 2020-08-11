Kenya: U.S. Issues High-Risk Travel Advisory to Kenya Over Covid-19

10 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The US government has issued a travel advisory to Kenya, citing an increased risk of contracting Covid-19.

In a statement posted on the US Embassy in Kenya's website, the American government advised its citizens to reconsider travel to Kenya, stating that the Centre For Disease Control (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Kenya.

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Kenya due to Covid-19. Kenya has lifted stay at home orders, and resumed some transportation options and business operations," the notice reads.

According to the CDC, a Level 3 Travel Health Notice  is the highest risk level and means citizens should strive to avoid all non-essential travel.

A CDC Level 2 Travel Health Notice advises American citizens to practice enhanced precautions while a Level 1 Travel Health Notice advises Americans to practice usual precautions.

African countries on the Level 3 list include Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Uganda, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe among others.

While addressing the press during the daily Covid-19 briefing on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced an additional 599 new Coronavirus cases raising the total number of confirmed cases in Kenya to 26,436.

America's caseload stood at 5 million and 161,965 deaths on Saturday, according to a tally by The New York Times.

