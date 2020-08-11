Tanzania: JPM to Launch Dar-Arusha Passenger Train Services

Pixabay
Railway
11 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hecton Chuwa in Hai

PRESIDENT John Magufuli is expected to launch the Dar es Salaam-Moshi-Arusha passengers' railway services run by the Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC).

Following the resumption of the Dar-Moshi-Arusha railway services, recently the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner (RC), Ms Anna Mghwira said here that the resumption of this service was among the huge achievements of the fifth phase government.

The RC made the remarks when opening a workshop meant to educate Ward Executive Officers (WEOs) and other officials, on the importance of the railway infrastructures and how to protect them from vandalism in their respective areas.

"It is the President, who initiated the resumption of this important service. May I take this opportunity to inform you that it is him (President) who is coming to officiate the launching of the passenger train services, which is one of the great achievements of the fifth phase government," she noted.

Ms Mghwira hailed the TRC for introducing the workshop, which she said was important in protecting the railways infrastructures.

"I urge all participants to use the knowledge you will gain here, to go and educate residents in your respective areas on the importance of protecting the infrastructure," she said.

The RC added that the government has invested a lot of money in these infrastructures, adding, the regional administration will work closely with the TRC in making sure the railway lines are well protected.

The TRC representative, Ms Catherine Mrosso said the training was meant to educate people residing along the Moshi-Arusha railway services corridor so as to ensure people's safety and that of the railway infrastructures.

"TRC has decided to provide this awareness training, considering the fact that rail services had been suspended in these areas for more than 30 years now, where some people had turned the areas along the railway line into residences as well as business areas," she noted.

The educational training would be extended in other areas including schools, due to the fact that even students and including their teachers (in other areas) had turned areas along the railway lines into schools' playing grounds.

"We request for full cooperation from leaders and people in general, which will ensure that the railway services remain intact," she said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.