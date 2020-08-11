Tanzania: Dr Shein - Expect Good Life After Hospital Construction

ZANZIBAR residents and visitors should expect to see more improved health services including a modern Hospital built in the near future as planned by the Island's government.

That was said yesterday by President Ali Mohamed Shein at a performance evaluating the Ministry of Health '2019/2021 work plan,' adding that the modern hospital construction is already underway.

"The government has already approved the project, and the Ministry of Finance and Planning will allocate funds for its construction to start, because it is also in the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Manifesto," Dr Shein pointed out.

He said the planned Hospital at Binguni areas in South Unguja would have about eleven buildings and would be one of the modern health facilities in the region, provided also with a practical and training centre for medical workers/students.

However, he commended the Ministry of Health staff for hard work, recalling that about 52 years ago, it dedicated its priority in saving lives of the nationals, adding: "Even when my term ends, I will continue being close to you (health staff)."

The president also commended the ministry for the work plan and implementation, praising it for good work in containing the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

However, he reminded the staff to continue providing services free to the people, because free medical care was the government's policy and priority.

Elaborating, Dr Shein encouraged them to perform research as the only way to move forward in addressing challenges facing the health sector including diseases.

On his part, the Chief Secretary Dr Abdulhamid Yahya Mzee thanked the ministry, while the Minister Hamad Rashid Mohamed said his office had recorded admirable successes under President Shein, including recruiting 771 staff, citing them as nurses, doctors, and others, besides training some locally and abroad.