Kenya: Embu Medics Boycott Work Over Covid-19 Allowances, Promotions

Embu health workers Monday boycotted work and took to the streets in protest against the county's failure to release Covid-19 pandemic allowances, remid NHIF deductions and effect promotions.

They obstructed motorists and caused a major traffic snarl-up as they marched to the county headquarters to air their grievances.

The workers accused Governor Martin Wambora's administration of not addressing their plight.

"This government is taking us for a ride. That is why we have laid down our tools in protest," one of the demonstrators shouted.

They complained that their pleas have fallen on deaf ears and vowed to continue protesting until solutions are found.

Remittances

Joseph Ngwasi, Embu secretary of the Kenya National Union of Nurses, said the healthcare workers were unhappy and wondered how the county expected them to deliver services without their dues.

He said money was deducted from salaries for the last five months but was not remitted to the National Hospital Insurance Fund.

"We would like to know where the county takes the money once deductions from our salaries are made," he said.

Mr Ngwasi further expressed concerns over delays in promoting workers who have been in the same job group for more than eight years.

County Health Chief Officer Grace Muriithi promised the workers that their concerns would be addressed and urged them to return to work.

"We shall meet with workers' union officials and find a lasting solution to your problems," she said.

The workers later returned to work but vowed to stage another boycott next week if they are not paid by Wednesday.