Kenya: Embu Medics Boycott Work Over Covid-19 Allowances, Promotions

10 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

Embu health workers Monday boycotted work and took to the streets in protest against the county's failure to release Covid-19 pandemic allowances, remid NHIF deductions and effect promotions.

They obstructed motorists and caused a major traffic snarl-up as they marched to the county headquarters to air their grievances.

The workers accused Governor Martin Wambora's administration of not addressing their plight.

"This government is taking us for a ride. That is why we have laid down our tools in protest," one of the demonstrators shouted.

They complained that their pleas have fallen on deaf ears and vowed to continue protesting until solutions are found.

Remittances

Joseph Ngwasi, Embu secretary of the Kenya National Union of Nurses, said the healthcare workers were unhappy and wondered how the county expected them to deliver services without their dues.

He said money was deducted from salaries for the last five months but was not remitted to the National Hospital Insurance Fund.

"We would like to know where the county takes the money once deductions from our salaries are made," he said.

Mr Ngwasi further expressed concerns over delays in promoting workers who have been in the same job group for more than eight years.

County Health Chief Officer Grace Muriithi promised the workers that their concerns would be addressed and urged them to return to work.

"We shall meet with workers' union officials and find a lasting solution to your problems," she said.

The workers later returned to work but vowed to stage another boycott next week if they are not paid by Wednesday.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.