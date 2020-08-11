Kenya: Kagwe Team Leaves Kericho By Road After Chopper Fails to Take Off

10 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vitalis Kimutai

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and other senior officers were forced to travel from Kericho to Nairobi by road on Monday after their chopper developed mechanical problems.

The officials and their aides went to Kericho to assess its level of preparedness to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and gave the daily briefing from there.

The aircraft, registration 5Y-PKI, failed to take off from Kericho Golf Club.

The officials disembarked shortly after boarding as the pilot fumbled with gears. CS Kagwe's aides were seen offloading bags and suitcases in the presence of police officers.

Among those who accompanied the CS were Health Services acting Director-General Patrick Amoth, Nursing Council of Kenya Chief Executive Officer Edna Talam amd Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee Director Osman Warfa.

Road trip

Over the last few days, the CS has toured counties in the Western and Nyanza regions including Kisii, Kakamega and Kisumu.

"They have told me to travel by road and explore the picturesque tea estate that is a tourism gem in the South Rift region," Mr Kagwe told curious local leaders, government officers and club workers as he walked to his official vehicle.

The metallic grey Toyota Prado fitted with a national flag had been driven out of the club after he boarded the helicopter.

It was immediately recalled as the CS disembarked from the aricraft.

Governor Paul Chepkwony, Deputy Governor Susan Kikwai, County Secretary Joel Bett, Health executive Shadrack Mutai and Health Chief Officer David Ekwam saw off the minister.

Governor Chepkwony hosted him to lunch at the club after he toured the county, inspected Covid-19 isolation centres and opened the Ainamoi hospital, which has 60 beds.

