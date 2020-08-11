Kenya: Bandari Sends Six Players Packing

Bandari Football Club have recalled three players who were on loan and released six others on mutual agreement as they gear up for the resumption of sporting activites.

Club Chief Executive Officer Edward Oduor on Monday said they had decided to recall right back Swaleh Chacha from Mathare United, central defender Hassan Idd and midfield maestro Dennis Magige both from Coast Stima to bolster the squad after getting the much needed exposure.

"We thought it wise to loan the trio because that would give them play time and thus acquire game confidence which will be handy when they return," Oduor said, adding that the technical team was still looking to see if there are any areas they need strengthen.

According to Oduor, Bandari on advice of head coach, Ken Odhiambo, released the six players as they seek to have a lean squad of 28 players for the entire season.

Those released include bully striker Wycliife Ochomo, utility Moses Mudavadi, midfielder Cliff Kasuti, and goalkeeper Mustapha Oduor. Also released are Patrick Mugendi and Alex Luganji.

Oduor says Bandari has an elaborate plan to become one of the best in the region and has a target of winning the country's top league, which has been a preserve of Gor Mahia for the last five years.

"We are on a serious mission to take a stab at the title after playing second fiddle to Gor Mahia for the past three seasons.We have learnt the ropes, we have a good coach in Ken Odhiambo who understands the dynamics of playing in the top league and should therefore be good to go," Oduor said.

Oduor, a former Harambee Stars Team Manager, said the coach has been taking the players through their paces virtually and expects them to return to training when they are very fit.

"Our players have been paid to the last penny including any bonuses that had accrued and therefore have no excuse not to concentrate on training as directed by the coach, because all their needs have been sorted", Oduor said, while thanking the KPA management for making the players' welfare a top priority.