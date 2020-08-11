Kenya: Sofapaka Interested in Signing Harambee Stars Defender

10 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Sofapaka have earmarked Harambee Stars defender Mike Kibwage as their number one transfer target in the transfer window that officially opened on Monday.

Kibwage is currently the captain at KCB Football Club, but his contract expires in October.

He is, therefore, technically, allowed to negotiate with other clubs and Batoto ba Mungu are aware of this.

According to a reliable source, Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa has met the player and tabled a lucrative offer.

"They have been blowing up his phone with calls as they are very keen to sign him. They have offered a mouth-watering sign-on fee, monthly salary and good add ons, but the player requested for time to think about it," the source told Nation Sport.

KCB too are eager to renew the defender's contract, but with no improved deal, they could be resigned to losing their best performing players in the past two seasons.

Kibwage joined the bankers on a two-year deal from AFC Leopards in 2018.

He is one of the products of the now-defunct Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Under-19 tournament as he was thrust into the public limelight while featuring for the Kakamega Homeboyz Under 19 team.

