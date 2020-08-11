Somalia: SNA Kills Al-Shabaab Official in Lower Shabelle

The Somali National Army [SNA] has killed senior Alshabab militant group leader on Sunday in an operation in Lower Shabelle.

According to Somali military chief, general Odawa Yussuf Rageh the military managed to take over Awdhegle, Mubarak and Darussalam villages and killed the Al-Shabab official identified as Osman Gaab who ruled the villages.

"The soldiers have killed a number of fighters including commander administering the villages," he said.

He also added army said it will intensify military operations to ensure they flush out all al-Shabab remnants in the areas which are still under their control.

On Friday the military killed 17 Alshabab militants and dozen others were wounded after they clashed in Daynunay village outskirts of Baidoa in Bay region, southern Somalia.

The government forces backed by African Mission in Somalia chased al-Shabab militants from the capital Mogadishu in August 2011, but the militants still control swathes of rural areas in southern regions conducting ambushes and planting land mines.