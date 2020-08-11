Cote d'Ivoire: Protests Against Ouattara's Candidacy

10 August 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A few minutes after the incumbent made known his intention to run for third term, hundreds of protesters took to the streets.

Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in major towns of the country to protest against President Alassane Ouattara's decision to run for a third term despite an early announcement that he will step down at the end of his second mandate. On Thursday, July 6, 2020, President Ouattara in a nationwide address took many by surprise by announcing his candidacy. "I have decided to respond favorably to the call of my fellow citizens. I am a candidate in the presidential election of October 31, 2020 Presidential election". He emphasized.

Though on March 5 the Ivorian Statesman and his party RHDP had chosen his former Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, as party candidate for the October 31st rendezvous, his death on July 8, 2020 is said to have changed the party's strategy.

Since the announcement, there has been several reactions from the political class with regards to the eligibility of the RHDP candidate. According to the opposition Ouattara's decision contravenes Article 183 of the new Ivorian constitution which does not allow for three consecutive mandates. Affi N"Guessan Presidential candidate for the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), "It is a deplorable decision by President Ouattara to run for elections. The 2016 constitution does not permit him. For several months he himself has made it clear that he would not be part of the election". The spokesperson for Guillaume Soro's party Moussa Touré said, "We expected better from a head of state such as Alassane Ouattara. By standing as candidate, he is violating the Constitution of Côte d'Ivoire. And this is unacceptable". Maurice Kakou Guikahué, the executive secretary of the PDCI (Democratic Party of Côte d'Ivoire) told RFI that Ouattara's candidacy is illegal. "I know what I'm talking about, I contributed to the drafting of the 2016 Constitution. Ouattara then solemnly told us that he will never seek a third mandate and today I have been cheated on," he told RFI.

But the ruling RHDP argues that the 2016 Constitution resets the clock so that Ouattara's first two mandates did not count anymore. "We have adopted a new Constitution in November 2016 and its laws make provision for what happens henceforth. This is now the first election of our third Republic," Adama Bictogo, executive director of the RHDP, told RFI.

With most political stakeholders already preparing to take legal actions, it would now be left on the Constitutional Court to rule on whether this candidacy is legal or not.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.