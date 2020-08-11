Cameroon: Karate Federation - President, Five Others Suspended

The decision by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education was announced in a release on Friday August 7, 2020.

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi has suspended Emmanuel Wakam, president of the Cameroon Karate Federation from his duties with five of his collaborators. The suspension by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi was announced in a release on Friday August 7, 2020. According to the release, the suspension follows a resolution of the committee set up last July 17 to throw light on accusations of moral offense on some officials of Cameroon's Karate Federation. The other officials suspended include Jean Mbopda, Deputy national technical Director Number Two, Ngo Simb II Marie, main coach of the national women senior karate team, Germain Ambami, assistant coach to the national junior karate team, maitre Esse Jean Francis, coach of the junior national teams and maitre Bodo Nsioma Stephan, who is the regional coach of karate in the Centre Regional League.

The president and five other national trainers were suspended indefinitely following allegations of sexual harassment levied on them by some members of the various categories of the Cameroon national karate team. Following rumours of sexual harassments, accusations of financial misappropriation of funds and equipment put at the disposal of the karate federation by the state a committee was set up to question the accused and the accusers including officials of the federation and five female athletes. Over one hundred athletes and officials were questioned after which the committee submitted its conclusions to the Minister of Sports and Physical Education. These allegations will now be scrutinsed by the ethics commission of the National Olympic Committee. Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi called on the major actors in the various Sports federations in the country, to scrupulously respect the ethics of their professions.