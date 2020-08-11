Cameroon: Presidential Gesture to 1990 Lions - Beneficiaries Pour Gratitude

Since the announcement of the presidential order, former Indomitable Lions of the 1990 squad have not stopped showing appreciation to the Head of State.

The news about the handing over of 22 modern houses to players of the national football team that represented the country at the 1990 FIFA World Cup came as a surprise to many even though it had long been awaited. After the historic world cup participation in Italy in 1990 the Indomitable Lions were promised a house each plus other benefits. Today the Head of State Paul Biya has finally decided to ensure the fulfilment of the promise he made to the players. Since the announcement of the presidential, order former Indomitable Lions of the 1990 squad have not stopped showing gratitude to the Head of State. They believe it is an acknowledgment of their spirit of patriotism and contribution to the growth of Cameroonian football.

One of the 22 Lions defenders, Jules Dennis Onana said the Head of State had promised houses to the 22 players of the 1990 World since September 1990 but the promise was never met due to certain reasons. Jules Denis Onana said on Thursday July 6, 2020 he got a phone call from HE Roger Milla who had a phone call from the General Manager of SIC inviting them for a meeting. During the meeting they discussed on the letter from the presidency on the houses that were supposed to be handed over to the 1990 Lions. The President of the "Collectif des anciens Lions Indomitable du football" (Calif) Bertin Ebwelle said the gesture is welcome as it has brought back smiles in the faces of many families. Omam Biyick who scored the lone goal for Cameroon in the opening game against Argentina is full of gratitude. The story is the same with Victor Ndip Akem, Thomas Libiih, among others.

With the celebration of the 30 years anniversary of the World Cup in Italy the former Lions wrote a letter to the President of the Republic through the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education on June 9, 2020. Two months later the reply came. Jules Dennis Onana said the process for the handing over of houses has started since the reception of the document with the list of the 22 players attached to it. For the three players who passed away; Louis Paul Mfede, Benjamin Massing and Stephen Tataw another process for the legal representatives will be carried out to enable them get the houses. Jules Denis Onana said what has to be done now is for him and his team mates to start fulfilling some administrative procedures and submit to the General Manager of SIC who will do everything possible for the Lions to get the keys of the houses.