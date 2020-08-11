Angola: Nando Jordão Runs for Football Federation President

10 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Former president of Technical Sport Council of the Angola Football Federation Nando Jordão has confirmed his intention to run for the top job of the country?s Football Federation (FAF) for 2020/2024.

This was disclosed to Angop by one of the promoters of the initiative at an event which also featured the disclosure of a video in which the former under-20 National Team coach explained the reasons of his candidacy.

"I am here to present my pre-candidacy for FAF presidency for 2020/2024 term. I found legitimised by my career to fight for a peaceful and united football", said the candidate in a 3-minute promotional video.

Nando Jordão spoke of attaining the goals if elected. But he would not make clear yet his ideas.

In addition to under-23 soccer team, Nando Jordão also coached Académica do Lobito.

He started his football career in Portugal de Benguela team. From 1988 to 1992 he coached 1º de Maio of Benguela.

Apart from Nando Jordão, four other candidates are vying for the FAF leadership.

They are Artur de Almeida e Silva, Norberto de Castro, Dino Paulo and António Gomes "Tony Estraga".

The Angola Football Federation holds on Tuesday at 10 am an Ordinary General Assembly via video conference.

The participants are expected to discuss the date for the election and the creation of the Electoral Commission as well as the FIFA's assistance to the federations, due to covid-19.

