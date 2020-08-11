Kenya: Mixed Fortunes for Kenyan Stars Abroad

Kenyan internationals recorded mixed fortunes for their respective teams on Sunday in different leagues across the globe.

Joseph Okumu - Sweden

In the Swedish top-tier, Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu played the entire game as Elfsborg beat Ostersunds FK by a solitary goal on Sunday in a match played at the Jamkraft Arena.

Jesper Karlsson scored the all-important goal in the 50th minute.

Elfsborg is now second on the log with 27 points having played 14 matches. Up next for the team is a home game against 14th-placed Falkenberg on Thursday evening.

Anthony Wambani - Sweden

In the Swedish third-tier, former Bandari midfielder Anthony Wambani was on the mark as Vasalund IF thrashed Team Thoren 4-1 at the Umea Energi Arena on Sunday.

Marko Nikolic opened the scoring for Vasalund on 25 minutes and the game went to the break with Vasalund leading 1-0.

On resumption, Victor Kamf leveled matters for Thoren, but Wambani restored Vasalund's lead on 68 minutes.

Mai Traore and Marko Nikolic added further goals to secure the points for Vasalund, who now top the log with 24 points from 10 matches.

Rashid Mahazi - Korea

Rashid Mahazi featured as Incheon United lost 2-0 to Seongnam in a Korean top-tier match played at the Sungui Arena Park on Sunday.

Sangho Na grabbed a brace for Seongnam who are now sixth on the twelve-team league with 17 points from 15 matches while Incheon are bottom of the standings with just five points having played the same number of matches.

Mahazi, 28, is born to an Australian mother and a Kenyan father. He moved Incheon United from Australian side Western Sidney in 2019.