Kenya: Ex-Kenya Sevens Star Lands New Role

10 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Former Kenya Sevens international Lucas Onyango has been appointed as the international development manager by the Kenya Rugby League Federation (KRLF).

While announcing his appointment on Monday, KRLF said the 39-year-old will be in charge of developing international relations as well as partnerships that will be of benefit to the newly-created federation.

"He will also be a goodwill ambassador of KRLF to the world, representing Kenya and the league's values, ethics, heritage and culture of Hakuna matata," said KRLF in a statement.

Onyango, who is a professional Sports Scientist, Strength and Conditioning Coach and experienced development officer, has held the same position for Oldham Rugby club in the UK.

He has been actively involved in both league and Union Rugby codes as a semi and professional player and coach for close to two decades, contributing and serving in various different capacities.

The former Mean Machine player, who also turned out for the national 15s -aside team, Simbas, played full professional rugby league for Sale Sharks, Widnes Vikings, Oldham and Oxford.

Onyango, who was in the Shujaa team that reached the Bowl quarterfinals in the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester, coached Salford City Reds and is currently attached to Real-time/Mancunians Rugby league as a sports scientist and strength and conditioning coach.

"Onyango's appointment showcases our big vision to grow Kenya Rugby League and need to start preparations for 2025 World Cup qualifiers. As our representative to the world, his international network will be vital to initiate partnerships of great benefit to KRFL," said KRFL chairman Quicks Nyakwaka.

On his part, Onyango said he was happy "to join a wonderful team".

He promised to help Kenya rugby league grow and develop to greater heights of the game's international standards.

