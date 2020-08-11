Somalia: Female Student Leads in Puntland State High School Exams

Maryam Abdikarim Ahmed is the top candidate in the 2020 exams in the Puntland Puntland regional state of Somalia.

In the result released on Sunday by the regional ministry of education, Maryam from Waha high school in Garowe of Nugaal region scored 98.86 out of 100.

Coming closely in the second position was Mohamud Abdisalam Mohamed of Sheikh Osman Secondary School with 98.14.

The third position was taken by Abdirisak Mahad Yusuf of Imam Nawawi school in Beri region.

There were 6 females among the top 10 and positons.

The region does not subscribe to the standardized federal exams system and they separately started exams on 4th July.