Somalia: Female Student Leads in Puntland State High School Exams

10 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Maryam Abdikarim Ahmed is the top candidate in the 2020 exams in the Puntland Puntland regional state of Somalia.

In the result released on Sunday by the regional ministry of education, Maryam from Waha high school in Garowe of Nugaal region scored 98.86 out of 100.

Coming closely in the second position was Mohamud Abdisalam Mohamed of Sheikh Osman Secondary School with 98.14.

The third position was taken by Abdirisak Mahad Yusuf of Imam Nawawi school in Beri region.

There were 6 females among the top 10 and positons.

The region does not subscribe to the standardized federal exams system and they separately started exams on 4th July.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.