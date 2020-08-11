Kenya: AFC Leopards Confirm Striker's Departure

AFC Leopards forward Vincent Oburu has left the club after failing to agree terms for a new contract at the Den.

The 13 times Kenyan Premier League champions announced that Oburu has opted not to extend his contract and they had no option but to end his stay at Leopards.

"AFC Leopards can confirm that Vincent Oburu will depart the club after three years of service. The forward's time with the club ends after he opted not to sign the new contract which was offered to him in February," said statement from the club.

"Everyone at AFC Leopards Sports Club would like to thank Oburu for his service and wish him all the best in his future career," it added.

Contacted by Nation Sport, Oburu agreed that the failure to extend his contract was the main reason he decided to part ways with Ingwe. He however, clarified that he harbours no ill motive against Leopards, saying he has made a name while at the club.

"We just didn't agree on the terms for contract extension. Leopards is a big team and I thank the fans for being there for the team. I am not yet decided on where I will go but a number of teams have come knocking and I am still considering the offers," said Oburu.

However, the 23-year- old striker is believed to be on his way money bags Wazito.

Oburu joined Ingwe in 2017 from Shofco FC where he began his football career after finishing his secondary education at Lang'ata High School.

He scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Big Cats.