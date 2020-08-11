Sudan: Covid-19 Intensive Care Capacity in Khartoum Increased

Khartoum / El Gedaref — The Isolation Centre of the Jabra Emergency Hospital in southern Khartoum has increased its intensive care capacity from 16 beds to 30. This was made possible by a Sudanese-Canadian initiative.

Director General Mayada Farah said that more than 90 percent of all hospitalised Covid-19 patients in Sudan are treated in the Isolation Centre. It is now the largest intensive care unit in Sudan.

The Youth Initiative to rehabilitate El Gedaref Teaching Hospital in eastern Sudan reported that the situation in the hospital wards is "extremely dire".

Ahmed Abdelbasit, coordinator of the initiative, said in an interview with Radio Dabanga's Hanabneho [We Will Build It] programme broadcasted today that in particular the internal, surgical and orthopedic wards lack lighting, fans, and even mattresses. The hospital also suffers from a scarcity of water.

He said that during the past month young activists have managed to partially rehabilitate the hospital, by re-painting and cleaning, repairing electricity, and the provision of water.

He called on the authorities of El Gedaref to support the Initiative and help to complete the hospital's rehabilitation.

New coronavirus cases

The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported 62 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases yesterday. Eight more people died. The total number of coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic is now 11,956, of which 781 people died and 6,266 recovered.

The epidemiological report indicated that no new patients were recorded in 14 of the 18 states in the country.

55 of the new patients were recorded in Khartoum state, four in Northern State, two in El Gedaref, and one in El Gezira.

