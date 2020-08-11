Sudan: Resumption of Negotiations On GERD Filling and Operations

The Sudanese Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources on Monday announced resumption of negotiations on the Filling and Operations of The Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Here-under the Sudan news agency publishes the full text of the release

Press release

Negotiations on the Filling and Operations of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), resumed on Monday the 10th of August, at the invitation of the African Union; in attendance are the experts and observers.

At the outset of the session, the Sudanese delegation demanded the postponement of the negotiations for one week in order to continue internal consultation its negotiating team has been engaged in.

The request submitted by the Sudanese delegation for the postponement of the negotiations for one week, has been related to the developments the negotiations have witnessed recently and to the messages exchanged between the parties involved in the negotiations and the need to expand the internal consultations prior to resumption of the negotiations.