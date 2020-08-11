Botswana: Wasbo to Host Candidates

Gaborone — Fan'Mo Sports Agency in collaboration with Women and Sport Botswana (WASBO), will host the Botswana Football Association (BFA) women elect candidates conversation on August 17.

The event themed An Intentional Conversation, Women Football Towards and Beyond The Elections is billed for Botho University.

The conversation will be centered around; the women's game, current status and its potential in the view of each candidate, what the candidates intend to achieve with the position, how and what needs to happen for women to have a significant representation within BFA as well as key issues regarding women in sport.

In an interview recently, WASBO secretary general Keenese Katisenge said Fan'Mo Sports Agency had been given an endorsement to host initiatives in relation to BFA elections.

As a result, she indicated that WASBO collaborated with Fan'Mo Sports Agency since the event falls within their mandate, adding that they support all women in sport for leadership positions.

Katisenge said they intend to demonstrate that there were capable women and the event served as a platform to showcase what women could contribute towards the sport of football.

Furthermore, she highlighted that the event would afford audience and voters, the opportunity to appreciate qualities, experience and background they would bring to BFA.She pointed out that WASBO did not support an individual elect but women leadership.

In a statement, WASBO chairperson, Matlho Kgosi says their participation in the initiative is deliberate to address key issues for women and sport in relation to the Botswana Gender and Sport Strategy, signed during the 7th International Working Group World Conference on women in sport.

She says this is also in preparation for the upcoming Women and Sport Pitso slated for August 27.

Source : BOPA