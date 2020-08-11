Tanzania: Child Killer to Hang for Murder

HIGH Court Judge Lucia Kairo has convicted Melchades Burchard (32) a resident of Kiruruma village in Karagwe District, Kagera region, of murder and sentenced him to death by hanging.

Judge Kairo passed the death penalty recently during the high court sitting at Biharamulo Township.

State Attorney Haruna Shomari told the high court during hearing of the murder case that on July 26th, 2015 the convict murdered his daughter identified as Witness Melchades, who was aged two and half years.

According to the prosecutor, there was a misunderstanding between Burchard and his wife identified as Crezentia Melchades (24), accusing her that the child (Witness) was not his own daughter and threatened that he would kill her one day.

The matter was reported to the village Chairman for Kiruruma, Didace Leonard, who advised the couple to live amicably. However, due to repeated beatings, Crezentia decided to go back to her parents' home, leaving behind the child.

Mr Shomari further told the court that on the morning of July 26th, 2015 Burchard took the child to a nearby bush armed with a kitchen knife and killed her and then separated the head from the body, the court further heard.

On the same date, a grandmother, Paschazia Burchard became worried after missing the child. She informed the village Chairman and a search was conducted only to find the body in shallow cave, covered by banana leaves.

Before passing the sentence, Judge Kairo ruled that a person shall not subject a child to torture or other cruelty, inhuman punishment or degrading treatment including any cultural practice, which dehumanizes or is injurious to the physical and mental well-being of a child.

She noted that the four witnesses who testified for the prosecution including the grandmother, Pachazia Burchard and the village Chairman, Didace Leonard were trustful, adding that the evidence showed that there was no other killer than the accused.