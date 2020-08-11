Malawi: Police Arrest Child Traffickers

Malawi Police Service have arrested two men for suspected to have been trafficking children to Mozambique.

The two were arrested in Phalombe.

Phalombe police spokesperson Innocent Moses said the two, Simon Kamwendo, 28 and Manuel Macheso, 21, were arrested at Phaloni Trading Centre in the district on their way to Mozambique.

Moses said the victims are from Zomba and aged 15 and 17 respectively.

Moses said the victims were promised to work in maize fields.

The development comes barely a week after police also rescued three children from the hands of suspected child traffickers at Nambazo Trading Centre in the district.

On Sunday, police in Mchinji intercepted nine people including two children who were being trafficked to Zambia.

According to the law enforcers, the victims were picked from Traditional Authority Chiseka in Lilongwe district and were going to Zambia to work in tobacco farms.

The development comes barely two days after police in the district also intercepted three people who were being trafficked to the same country.