Malawi: Magistrate Viva Grants Bail to Former State Spy Chief, State House ICT Guru

10 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A court in Lilongwe has granted bail to former acting director of National Intelligence Service, Kenam Kalilani and former chief ICT officer for State Residences, Chance Chingwalungwalu.

The two officials in the former Democratic Progressive Party led government are answering a charge of theft of government computer.

Lilongwe principal magistrate Viva Nyimba granted bail to the two on condition that each pay K500 000 bail bond, produce one surety each bonded at K500 000 non cash, surrender travel documents and report to police once every fortnight.

The two allegedly committed the offence in June this year in Blantyre.

The court was supposed to make the ruling last week but the Magistrate traveled to Blantyre.

