Malawi: Villagers Protest Against Govt Decision to Reinstate Dethroned Chief

10 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Business came to a standstill for some hours this morning when 30 people stormed the Chikwawa District Commissioner's office to protest government decision to reinstate dethroned chief Ngabu.

Some operations at the council were affected by the protesters who were protesting against the decision to make fresh inquiries on the Ngabu chieftaincy wrangle which they say might lead to his reinstatement.

The embattled chief was dethroned in 2018 by former president Peter Mutharika.

He was accused of corruption and maladministration.

The protesters have vowed not to leave the DC's office until they get a clear assurance on the issue, arguing that they are sensing political interference in the matter.

People accuse the chief of selling peoples' land and firing village heads without following procedures.

