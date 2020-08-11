Gambia: The KMC and the Road Authority Should Coordinate the Cleaning of Drains in KMC

It is not clear who is given the contract to clean drains in the KMC. The way it is done is unprofessional and unethical. The workers are left to wallow in a pool of dirty stinking mud without any protective gears. The Unions should be active in protecting such workers.

The dirt that is removed is not put in transports and ferried to safe destination with immediacy. It is left lying about as eye sores to pollute the environment for days.The Environmental agency should step in to safeguard the environment.

Those who give contracts should ensure that those who carryout such tasks have all the facilities necessary to remove every dirt from the drain on the same day. All media houses should monitor such exercises to hold institutions accountable to the Public.