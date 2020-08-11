South Africa: Twilight of the ANC As Ramaphoria Fails to Stem Entrenched Kleptocracy

10 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sean J Gossel

The disparity between the ANC's ideological founding principles and its current ethical bankruptcy becomes wider with the passing of each stalwart. The most apparent evidence of the ANC's ethical decline has been the burgeoning kleptocracy that has developed over the course of the past two decades.

South Africa has endured over 100 days of Covid-19 lockdown and has passed 500,000 infections. In addition to the health crisis, the country is also facing an economic crisis, which could potentially lead to mass starvation. Despite this dire state, the governing kleptocracy continues to loot unaffected, even feeding on the funds made available for Covid-19 relief.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has decried the corruption and set up a joint anti-corruption centre (comprising the Hawks, National Prosecuting Authority, the South African Police Service, Special Investigating Unit and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate), indications are that the ANC is unwilling and unable to halt the endemic lawlessness.

Broad church

The ANC often proclaims itself to be "a broad church" and therefore, to understand how the ANC reached this sad state, it is useful to consider the party's progression over a typical ideological lifecycle.

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

