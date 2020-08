press release

The members of Upington Border Police and K9 reacted to information about dagga that is being transported to Upington by bus on Saturday, 08 August 2020. Upon arrival of the bus in Upington, the members searched and found at least 10.480 kg of dagga to the estimated amount R74 000-00 in one of the passenger's luggage.

The suspect is detained and is expected to appear before the magistrate court of Upington soon.