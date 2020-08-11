Liberia: Women Solidarity Inc., Partners Validate Simplified Version of the National Women Related Laws

Monrovia — Women Solidarity Inc. (WOSI) has held a one-day validation exercise on the Simplified Version of the National Women Related Laws including the rape, inheritance and domestic violence law for onward distribution to local actors and stakeholders in Lofa, Nimba, Montserrado, and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

Ms. Caroline Armah, Executive Officer of WOSI in her opening remarks explained that the project, Strengthen Awareness On Legal Framework Related To Women And Girls, is geared towards helping women gain access to justice, especially in remote communities in the four counties.

She observed that despite the existence of significant laws such has the rape law, the inheritance law, the child rights law and the domestic violence law which are all geared towards eliminating of sexual and gender-based violence and promote sexual and reproductive health, sexual and gender-based violence is still on the rise and more money continue to become victims.

Ms. Armah: "Such a situation is usually not only related to the possible inadequacy of the laws as such but also to weak/lack of implementation and a subordinate role given to women by society. The effects of the laws or policies have not been felt by those for whom they were formulated, women and girls. Before the writing of this project in 2019, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection's first quarter SGBV statistics disclosed that over '700 SGBV cases were reported across the country during the first three months of 2019. Out of the total number of reported SGBV cases, 513 constituted rape and sodomy, 25 gang rape of females, 122 physical assaults and 119 sexual assaults. According to the report, only 19 were resolved, 216 arrested with just five convictions made while 578 cases are pending arrest'. As a women rights advocacy institution, this was an alarming statistic that could not be ignored."

She stated that consultation held in the four targeted counties established that there was limitation in terms of understanding the various legal instruments by the community leaders, traditional leaders, local government actors, religious leaders, women and youth groups who all constitute major stakeholders in the fight against violence against women and girls.

"This project was designed for the purposes of creating awareness and consulting stakeholders in remote and hard to reach communities in rural Liberia about the laws as well as increase their understanding, access, and utilization of the laws. At least 600 community stakeholders (with women making up 50% of that number), from remote communities within rural Liberia will be educated about these national legislations on violence against women and children. More so, the project seeks to mobilize stakeholders recommendations in the promulgation and utilization of national women's rights legal instruments and empower them to make informed decisions on whether or not to use these laws to obtain justice," she said.

The project is supported by the United Nations Office of the High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR) and funding from the European Union under the spotlight initiative.

The Law Reform Commission, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Gender, children and Social Protection, the Independent Human Rights Commission, and our legal consultant from the International Law Group have all been supportive of the project.

Making special remarks on behalf of the United Nations High Commission on Human Rights, Mr. Sunny A. George, emphasized that the Commission is committed to the fight to minimize the violations against women and girls.

He lauded WOSI for working to simplify and clarity the laws so that women and girls in the rural parts of Liberia would understand and the use the laws to seek justice.

The Ministry of Gender's representative, Mr. Wolobah Momolu, availed the county structures of the Ministry of Gender for the use of the project.

He thanked the WOSI for helping to strengthen the legal framework in relations to women and girls, which according to him, is part of the national gender strategy for gender peace building and security.

Cllr. Ruth Jappah the legal consultant on the project encouraged WOSI to continue her efforts to ensuring these laws are amended and implemented to meet the needs of women and children. She also said that the law must be progressive in other to be implemented properly.

On behalf of the Law Reform Commission, Mr. Uriah Tempoe applauded WOSI for the beginning step of strengthen the legal framework relating to women and girls and asked that we reach all fifteen counties.

Cllr. Bernard of the human rights commission also added that WOSI reached all 15 counties and applauded their efforts in simplifying the three laws.

Mr. Tamba Johnson of the CSO human rights platform also said unless a person knows they are been violated, it is difficult for them to complain. He also said the worst thing you can do to a person is to give them a tool they cannot use because they do not know how to use it.