Liberia: Pres. Weah Sets Up Committee to Probe Reported Breaches At NPHIL

10 August 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — President George M. Weah has set up a special investigative committee to probe the reported breach in the health and administrative protocols that guide the issuance of Covid-19 test results by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

This comes in the wake of several allegations in recent weeks against health authorities by aggrieved individuals who were tested for Coronavirus as part of the protocols governing travels. It also follows a meeting the President held on Monday, August 10, 2020 with key health stakeholders and international partners supporting the country's COVID-19 response.

The committee, which has been given 72 hours to submit its findings, includes the following members:

1. The President, Liberia Medical and Dental Council, LMDC - Chair

2. The Minister of Justice

3. Madam Mawine Diggs, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

4. The Country Representative, US Center for Disease Control, CDC

5. The Country Representative, World Health Organization, WHO

The committee is charged with the responsibility of finding out whether there have been systemic breaches in the reporting procedure of COVID-19 results and recommend actions to be taken in order to remedy the situation.

Meanwhile, President Weah has suspended for time indefinite, the Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia Dr. Mosoka Fallah for ethical, professional and administrative lapses. Dr. Fallah has been asked to cooperate with the investigative committee. Dr. Patrick Kpanyan, Deputy Director General of NHPIL will act during the course of the suspension

The President said while he commends health practitioners for the positive work so far in curbing the spread of COVID 19 in the country, he will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the health and welfare of Liberians remain paramount.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.