Liberia: Pres. Weah Sets Up Committee to Probe Reported Breaches At NPHIL

Monrovia — President George M. Weah has set up a special investigative committee to probe the reported breach in the health and administrative protocols that guide the issuance of Covid-19 test results by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

This comes in the wake of several allegations in recent weeks against health authorities by aggrieved individuals who were tested for Coronavirus as part of the protocols governing travels. It also follows a meeting the President held on Monday, August 10, 2020 with key health stakeholders and international partners supporting the country's COVID-19 response.

The committee, which has been given 72 hours to submit its findings, includes the following members:

1. The President, Liberia Medical and Dental Council, LMDC - Chair

2. The Minister of Justice

3. Madam Mawine Diggs, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

4. The Country Representative, US Center for Disease Control, CDC

5. The Country Representative, World Health Organization, WHO

The committee is charged with the responsibility of finding out whether there have been systemic breaches in the reporting procedure of COVID-19 results and recommend actions to be taken in order to remedy the situation.

Meanwhile, President Weah has suspended for time indefinite, the Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia Dr. Mosoka Fallah for ethical, professional and administrative lapses. Dr. Fallah has been asked to cooperate with the investigative committee. Dr. Patrick Kpanyan, Deputy Director General of NHPIL will act during the course of the suspension

The President said while he commends health practitioners for the positive work so far in curbing the spread of COVID 19 in the country, he will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the health and welfare of Liberians remain paramount.