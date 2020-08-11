South Africa: Drugs and Copper Cables Recovered

press release

Yesterday, the police officers from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation, Provincial Trio Task Team with other security agencies conducted an operation aimed at curbing criminal activities and arrest wanted criminals.

Police proceeded to Silvertree road in Wentworth where they arrested a 26-year-old man. The suspect was found with 1000 capsules of heroin and 28 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of more than R200 000-00. A revolver with 49 rounds of ammunition was also seized from the suspect. Police investigation revealed that the firearm was stolen from Gingindlovu in 2001. The suspect was taken to Wentworth police station for detention. He was charged for dealing in drugs and illegal possession of firearm as well as ammunition.

An operation led the police officers to Fairbridge Road in Montclair, where a 35-year-old man was found. A search was conducted and police recovered copper cables valued at more than R1.6 million and 18 rounds of ammunition. The suspect was arrested and taken to Montclair police station for processing. He was charged for possession of suspected stolen property and illegal possession of ammunition. The copper cables were positively identified by Telkom. Both arrested suspects will appear at the Durban Magistrates Court tomorrow, 11 August 2020.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Jula commended the police officers on the arrests.