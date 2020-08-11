South Africa: One Suspect Arrested in Business Robbery

10 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Provincial Organised Crime Detectives are investigating a business robbery. On 10 August 2020 at about 10am the owner of a petrol station in Phakamile Mabija Road in Kimberley was allegedly robbed by three men. The robbers presumably pepper-sprayed the owner and threatened him with knives, as he was getting into his motor vehicle at the petrol station. The robbers grabbed a bag containing a substantial amount of cash and fled in a black Tata motor vehicle.

The Provincial Organized Crime Detectives followed up on leads and arrested a 39-year-old male hours later at his home in Roodepan. The other two suspects are still at large. Anyone with information can call Detective Constable Desmond Maruping on 060 611 5421. The investigation continues.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.