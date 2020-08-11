South Africa: One Suspect Arrested in Business Robbery

press release

The Provincial Organised Crime Detectives are investigating a business robbery. On 10 August 2020 at about 10am the owner of a petrol station in Phakamile Mabija Road in Kimberley was allegedly robbed by three men. The robbers presumably pepper-sprayed the owner and threatened him with knives, as he was getting into his motor vehicle at the petrol station. The robbers grabbed a bag containing a substantial amount of cash and fled in a black Tata motor vehicle.

The Provincial Organized Crime Detectives followed up on leads and arrested a 39-year-old male hours later at his home in Roodepan. The other two suspects are still at large. Anyone with information can call Detective Constable Desmond Maruping on 060 611 5421. The investigation continues.