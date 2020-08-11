South Africa: PIC Takes Major Step to Restore Governance By Separating the Role of CEO and CIO

10 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The Public Investment Corporation has appointed Sholto Dolamo, the state-owned asset manager's current executive head for research and project development, as its acting chief investment officer. This is the first time in five years that the PIC has a stand-alone CIO.

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has reinstated the position of chief investment officer (CIO) after five years, a move that brings the governance practices of the state-owned asset manager in line with those of the private sector.

The PIC announced on 7 August 2020 that it had appointed Sholto Dolamo, the asset manager's current executive head for research and project development, as its acting CIO. The search for a permanent candidate is ongoing.

"The PIC board took a decision to reinstate several executive positions, including that of the CIO, to strengthen its decision-making and implementation capability," it said in a statement.

The PIC manages more than R1-trillion in pension savings of 1.3 million current and retired public servants on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), and other social funds, including the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Compensation Fund.

The reinstatement of the CIO role by the PIC board - chaired by Reuel Khoza - also seeks to reduce...

