Sudan's Friends Conference to Be Held Wednesday in Riyadh

10 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Friends of Sudan Conference will be held, Wednesday, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The conference which is the 9th in a series of Friends of Sudan meetings that began at the end of 2019, will be launched by the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The conference will discuss the peace process with the participation of the Armed Struggle Movements, as well as the outcomes of the Sudan Partners Conference, which was held recently in the German capital Berlin.

The conference will be addressed by a the member of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Al-Taaishi, Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, in addition to the mediation of the State of South Sudan and the representatives of the Armed Struggle Movements.

The acting Minister of Finance, Dr. Heba Mohammed Ali held a meeting last week with the Saudi ambassador to Sudan, Ambassador Ali bin Hassan Ja'afar, on the preparations and arrangements for the convening of the conference to be organized by video conference.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosts the Friends of Sudan Conference in confirmation of the Kingdom's keenness on the Sudan's stabilization, and to achieve peace and economic stability for its people.

It should be noted that on the 25th of last June, the German capital, Berlin, hosted the Sudan Partners Conference, which was culminated by a broad international consensus on the need to provide support to Sudan, which is facing difficult economic conditions, and in which the participants have pledged the provision of $ 1.8 billion to support development projects and implement the direct support package for citizens.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.