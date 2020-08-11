Sudan's Friends Conference to Be Held Wednesday in Riyadh

Khartoum — The Friends of Sudan Conference will be held, Wednesday, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The conference which is the 9th in a series of Friends of Sudan meetings that began at the end of 2019, will be launched by the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

The conference will discuss the peace process with the participation of the Armed Struggle Movements, as well as the outcomes of the Sudan Partners Conference, which was held recently in the German capital Berlin.

The conference will be addressed by a the member of the Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Al-Taaishi, Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, in addition to the mediation of the State of South Sudan and the representatives of the Armed Struggle Movements.

The acting Minister of Finance, Dr. Heba Mohammed Ali held a meeting last week with the Saudi ambassador to Sudan, Ambassador Ali bin Hassan Ja'afar, on the preparations and arrangements for the convening of the conference to be organized by video conference.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hosts the Friends of Sudan Conference in confirmation of the Kingdom's keenness on the Sudan's stabilization, and to achieve peace and economic stability for its people.

It should be noted that on the 25th of last June, the German capital, Berlin, hosted the Sudan Partners Conference, which was culminated by a broad international consensus on the need to provide support to Sudan, which is facing difficult economic conditions, and in which the participants have pledged the provision of $ 1.8 billion to support development projects and implement the direct support package for citizens.