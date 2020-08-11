Sudan: Bar Association and Human Rights Office Agree to Support Stability

Khartoum — The Steering Committee of the Sudanese Bar Association and the Human Rights Office in Sudan have agreed to encourage the competent and stabilizing authorities to establish the Transitional Justice Commission and link it with the victims and the areas that have been subjected to the violations committed during the period of the former regime, considering that the transitional justice is one of the important pillars to achieve justice and remove unfairness.

This came during the meeting held in Khartoum between the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Sudanese Bar Association, Ali Gailoub, and the representative of the High Commissioner for the Human Rights Office in Sudan, Mr. Adam Sharif.

The meeting discussed ways of cooperation between the UN office and the Bar Association in the legal reforms, the encouraging of establishment of the Transitional Justice Commission, and the courts' reforms to ensure fair trials for the parties.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Human Rights Secretariat of the Steering Committee, Nun Kashkoush, and the secretariat member Awatif Mirghani.

The meeting has tackled the importance of legal reforms, urging the parties to implement them after their publication in the official Gazette of the Ministry of Justice and to inform citizens about the laws that have been passed.

The meeting also agreed on encouragement to the competent and supportive authorities, and the courts' reforms to ensure justice for all parties.