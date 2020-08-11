Sudan: Peace Journalism Course Launched Through Video Conference

10 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The specialized training course on Peace Journalism organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information in cooperation with the American Embassy was launched today through video conference, at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Khartoum.

The workshop discussed the role played by the traditional press that relies on one source, the official source, and neglecting the real stakeholders.

The workshop has witnessed the participation of three hundred media professionals representing various media institutions from 15 of the Sudan's states, and in which the participation was effective.

This session comes while the country is witnessing rounds of negotiations between the various political components in order to achieve the comprehensive peace that the glorious December revolution called for.

