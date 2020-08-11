Nigeria: JAMB, NDA, Premium Times Hold Colloquium On Measures Against Covid-19

A virtual colloquium aimed at debating divergent opinions on measures adopted by relevant authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria is starting today by 10:00 a.m.

Organized by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), in collaboration with the Nigerian Defence Academy and PREMIUM TIMES, the virtual event promises to provide answers to several questions surrounding the methods and techniques as well as the national strategy against the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of these contentious issues and many more that would be ventilated and interrogated at the colloquium would help to broaden our knowledge while imparting useful advice that would equip individuals with relevant skills to navigate the new normal, organizers said.

Expected at the virtual colloquium, according to JAMB spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, are the representatives of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19; the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI); and the Director-General, National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD).

Other speakers lined up for the colloquium are the Deputy Managing Director and Professor of Chemistry, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Consultancy Services and the Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Participants will have an opportunity to ask critical questions on various government policies in the fight against COVID-19.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates of this event holding online from 10a.m.

The event will also be streamed live on our Facebook page.