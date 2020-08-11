South Africa: The Alcohol Ban Could Cripple One Woman's Unique Craft Gin Distillery

10 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Lorna Scott

As the national agenda steers towards buying and supporting local, the irony is that there is neither a regard of what local economy means to the broader economy, nor an indication of good understanding of the drivers of wealth on a local and national level. For those caught in the eye of the alcohol ban storm, what we know for sure is that there may be no local economy left to support or buy from in the near future.

With a contribution of about 35% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), SMEs are a significant pillar of South Africa's economy. Even during pre-Covid-19 times, the country faced considerable challenges ranging from load shedding and a contracting economy to record-high unemployment rates and the crisis of state-owned enterprises. Through it all, small business has always been the bedrock of our society; a vital gateway to unlocking the economy and stimulating much-needed job creation opportunities.

Despite having the best intentions, South Africa's women empowerment agenda in relation to entrepreneurship is essentially flawed given that female entrepreneurs still struggle to access finance in comparison to their male counterparts. In addition, women lack access to networks and markets that are critical for building scalable...

