South Africa: Bronville and Glen SAPS Closed Due to Covid-19 Related Incidents

10 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The communities being serviced by Bronville and Glen police stations are hereby informed that these offices are closed after members tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

Bronville CSC will temporarily operate from Park-Home behind Detective offices and the number to be used during closure is:

CSC: 057-9109944/45

Station Commander: 083 465 2779

Glen CSC will operate from a house next to the police station in Tochgenkrygen street; Glen.

The number to be used for emergency is 082 467 6120.

The buildings will be disinfected for the duration of the closure and members will be subjected to necessary Covid-19 related protocols.

The community will be informed once the buildings are operational again.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Free State, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane and management wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

