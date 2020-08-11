Nigeria: Kaduna Schools Uphold Covid-19 Guidelines As Students Resume

Many schools in Kaduna have resumed academic activities in full compliance with the state's directive on COVID-19 guidelines.

Some of the schools visited in Kaduna showed that there were provisions for hand-washing facilities, observance of social distancing, and the wearing of face masks.

The thermometers were used to test the temperature of students and visitors at the gates before allowed entry into the school's premises.

The Kaduna State Government had directed students to resume on Aug. 10 to prepare for West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WAEC) which would begin on Aug. 17 and other examinations respectively.

At St. Michael Anglican College, Bidda road, Kaduna, the school had put in place necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as students and teachers resume classes.

From the gate, students, parents, and visitors' temperature were checked by the security officers with infrared thermometers, asked to put on their face masks, and use hand sanitizers before entering the school premises.

The security officer at the school told NAN that the schools had also been decontaminated prior to the students' resumption.

"We have water and wash hand basins at the entrance of the school and classrooms for people to wash their hands," he said.

The school principal, Mrs Femi Elijah, said the school had long been preparing ahead for the resumption in order to avoid issues.

"We thought it will reach 2021 before reopening of schools, we are glad to be back at least we will refresh out memories and have the opportunity to discuss and revise in-group," he said.

At 2nd ECWA nursery, primary and secondary school, Taiwo Road, Kaduna, washbasins were installed at the entrance of the school, with soap and sanitisers at the entrance of each class.

Already, the students have commenced mock examinations in preparation for the main WAEC examinations beginning Aug.17 and were seated in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

The Vice-Principal of the school, Ms Farombi Yetunde, said the school was fumigated in preparation for the students' resumption.

It was observed that the school cleaners had tidied up the environment and an official was at the entrance ensuring that everyone used a face mask and adhere to the hand-washing protocol.

At Government Girls Secondary School Maimuna Gwarzo, Unguwan Sunusi, it was observed that COVID-19 protocols were adhered to.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Principal of the school, Malama Hassana Usman said the Kaduna Government gave schools in the state four hours to operate.

She also said that the turn out of their students was encouraging as 15 classes were set aside for 285 students who would sit for the forthcoming WAEC examinations.

"We divided the number of students by the 15 classes which equal 19 students per class and under strict observation of the COVID-19 protocols," she said.

At Government College, Kurmin Mashi, Kaduna, there was a low turn out of students, but those around had face masks, and the school had provided water taps, hand-washing soap, and sanitisers.

At Katari International School, Unguwan Muazu, Kaduna, NAN observed that handwashing soaps, sanitiser, and buckets of water were situated at each class entry point, while teachers and security officers wore face masks.

The Government of Federation and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, had during the PTF briefing in Abuja said the education sector was critical for the development of children and the nation.

"Reopening the sector is also a source of concern based on the fact that the schools' system remains a veritable ground for increasing community transmission if appropriate protocols are not put in place and more importantly, adhered to.

"In this regard, the PTF wishes to implore stakeholders to ensure that the agreed protocols are put in place and measures strictly adhered to," he said.

NAN

Vanguard