Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦

Sudanese authorities cancel 'exit visa'

August 3 - 2020 KHARTOUM The federal Ministry of Interior Affairs in Khartoum announced that Sudanese people do not need to acquire an exit visa anymore to leave the country.

"This decision allows citizens to go directly to airports and land ports and travel to their destinations, without any prior procedures or fees," said police spokesperson Maj Gen Omar Abdelmajeed of the General Passports and Immigration Directorate.

The authorities will only check the travellers' passports from August 1 onward. People can only be prohibited from travelling after judicial procedures, the official said.

He also confirmed that mothers accompanying their children on a travel abroad, will not need prior consent of their husbands or other male relatives anymore.

Gunmen attack South Darfur village, kill RSF officer

August 3 - 2020 KASS A large group of gunmen approached Boronga village in Kass locality in South Darfur on Sunday morning. They collided with two battalions of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) tasked with protecting the village. During a fierce shooting an RSF officer was killed.

At least 11 villagers and four RSF soldiers sustained bullet wounds.

At a meeting in Nyala with the South Darfur Security Committee, headed by the state police chief, Kass activists and community leaders demanded better protection. The police chief replied that he does not have suitable vehicles to do so, one of the activists who attended the meeting told Radio Dabanga.

Six die in country-wide floods

August 10 - 2020 KABKABIYA At least six people died and 3,238 houses collapsed following unprecedented heavy rainfall in various parts of Sudan. 17,867 houses were damaged.

Civil society launches 'Right to Live' campaign

August 9 - 2020 KHARTOUM In response to the many recent incidents of violence in several parts of the country, civil society organisations and activists in Sudan started a campaign in Khartoum under the name "Protect the right to live".

Military, SPLM-N El Hilu accuse each other of attacking civilians

August 8 - 2020 KAUDA / KHARTOUM The Sudan Armed Forces and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction headed by Abdelaziz El Hilu exchanged accusations of using violence against civilians in the Nuba Mountains.

Pompeo calls Hamdok about removing Sudan from US terror list

August 7 - 2020 KHARTOUM / WASHINGTON DC / RIYADH Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok received a phone call from the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, reiterating importance of Sudan-US bilateral relations and the country's removal from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

Sudanese Unicef Deputy Executive Director appointed

August 7 - 2020 NEW YORK United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Hannan Sulieman of Sudan to serve as the Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director, Management for the United Nations Children's Fund.

3,000 displaced by South Darfur attacks

August 6 - 2020 KASS The bloody attacks on villages southwest of Kass in South Darfur on Sunday led to the displacement of thousands of people. Most of them fled to the square in front of the Unamid base in the area, while hundreds took refuge in a school in Kass.

Floods destroy bridge, roads, houses in eastern Sudan

August 5 - 2020 EASTERN SUDAN Houses and a bridge were destroyed by floods in eastern Sudan, and roads were blocked. The victims urged authorities to intervene urgently.

Advance team of new UN mission arrives in Sudan

August 4 - 2020 KHARTOUM A planning team of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) arrived in Khartoum to prepare options at the technical level for the deployment phase of the mission's unit on the ground.

Kassala activists set to go to Khartoum

August 4 - 2020 KASSALA / KHARTOUM A meeting will take place between members of the Sovereign Council and the Cabinet, and social and political components in Kassala to resolve the dispute over the appointment of the governor of Kassala.

