South Africa: Women-Led Operations Over the Long Weekend See Over 12 Unlicensed Firearms Recovered and Suspects of Gender Based Violence Arrested

press release

Women from various law enforcement agencies in Gauteng that include South African Police Service, South African National Defence Force, Provincial Traffic Police, Metropolitan Police Departments, Environmental Health and Home Affairs conducted operations under the banner #OperationBasadi around the Province, where more than 12 unlicensed firearms were recovered and suspects of gender-based violence arrested.

The crime prevention operations that also targeted areas identified as COVID-19 hotspots, started on Friday and included roadblocks, tracing of wanted suspects, stop-and-search activations, as well as enforcement of COVID-19 Disaster Management Lockdown Regulations.

An unlicensed firearm was recovered in Sophiatown after a vigilant officer suspected a man standing on the street corner and a body search was conducted. Police found in his possession a firearm with serial number filled off. Two more suspects were arrested after their vehicle was stopped in Lenasia and police found unlicensed firearms and ammunition in their possession. More than 137 other suspects were arrested in Johannesburg for crimes ranging from armed robbery, common robbery, assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm, assault common, fraud, theft, possession of drugs and for contravention of Disaster Management Regulations.

Women-officers in the West Rand conducted multidisciplinary intelligence driven operations which saw a total of 163 suspects arrested. Suspects were arrested for serious and violent crimes that include rape, common robberies, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, pointing of firearm, possession of suspected stolen properties, possession of drugs, theft, malicious damage to property, assault with intent to commit grievously bodily harm and assault related to domestic violence as well contravention of Disaster Management Act

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Legal Affairs South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Police women were also out in the streets of Ekurhuleni to ensure that perpetrators of gender based violence and crimes against children are arrested. Police recovered an unlicensed firearm in Thokoza after searching business premises following intelligence driven information. Over 148 more suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from rape, sexual assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, malicious damage to property, car hijacking, dealing in drugs, possession of drugs and contravention of Disaster Management Act,

Women from various law enforcement agencies in Tshwane arrested 81 suspects and five unlicensed firearms were recovered. In one of the incidents police intercepted a Toyota Quantum with three occupants who started shooting at the police and a shootout ensued. All three suspects were cornered and arrested after they were found with unlicensed firearms. Other suspects were arrested for assault, malicious damage to property, theft, possession of suspected stolen property, robberies, possession of dagga and dealing in drugs.

Police in Sedibeng recovered a rifle with two magazines loaded with ammunition inside a vehicle that was reported to be hijacked in Honeydew, Johannesburg, in 2019. Eighteen more suspects were arrested after committing offences that include sexual assault, theft, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and contravention of Disaster Management Act.

Suspects are expected to appear at different magistrate courts from tomorrow.