South Africa: Cookhouse Man Arrested for Alleged Rape

10 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Cookhouse Police arrested a 24-year-old man for the alleged rape of a 14-year old girl on Sunday 09 August 2020 at about 21.30. It is alleged the victim was on her way home in Nyanga Street, Cookhouse when the suspect allegedly forced her into an unknown house and raped her.

A case of rape was registered at Cookhouse Police Station.

The suspect was traced and arrested by Cookhouse Visible Policing members today Monday, 10 August 2020.

The suspect will appear before the Somerset East Regional Court on Tuesday 11 August 2020 facing a rape charge.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.