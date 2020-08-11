South Africa: Cookhouse Man Arrested for Alleged Rape

press release

Cookhouse Police arrested a 24-year-old man for the alleged rape of a 14-year old girl on Sunday 09 August 2020 at about 21.30. It is alleged the victim was on her way home in Nyanga Street, Cookhouse when the suspect allegedly forced her into an unknown house and raped her.

A case of rape was registered at Cookhouse Police Station.

The suspect was traced and arrested by Cookhouse Visible Policing members today Monday, 10 August 2020.

The suspect will appear before the Somerset East Regional Court on Tuesday 11 August 2020 facing a rape charge.