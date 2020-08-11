South Africa: As Exchange Controls Are Relaxed, the Tax Net Gets Tighter

10 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

As announced in the February 2020 Budget, the foreign exchange control system will be modernised and a new capital flow management system will be put in place. These changes necessitated some tax changes, which were announced in the 2020 Draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill that was published for comment a fortnight ago. It will bring an end to what we know as 'financial emigration'.

As outlined in the Budget Review:

"Government will be modernising the foreign exchange control system. As a result, a new capital flow management system will be put in place. This new system will move from a 'negative list' system to one where all foreign-currency transactions, other than those contained on the risk-based list of capital flow measures, being allowed."

The phasing out of the current concept will have a direct impact on the application of the tax rules as the legislation makes provision for payment of lump-sum retirement benefits when a member emigrates from South Africa and such emigration is recognised by the SARB for exchange control purposes.

The draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, which was published at the end of July 2020, comes with an overhaul of the regime for taking your...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.