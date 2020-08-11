South Africa: As Exchange Controls Are Relaxed, the Tax Net Gets Tighter

analysis

As announced in the February 2020 Budget, the foreign exchange control system will be modernised and a new capital flow management system will be put in place. These changes necessitated some tax changes, which were announced in the 2020 Draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill that was published for comment a fortnight ago. It will bring an end to what we know as 'financial emigration'.

As outlined in the Budget Review:

"Government will be modernising the foreign exchange control system. As a result, a new capital flow management system will be put in place. This new system will move from a 'negative list' system to one where all foreign-currency transactions, other than those contained on the risk-based list of capital flow measures, being allowed."

The phasing out of the current concept will have a direct impact on the application of the tax rules as the legislation makes provision for payment of lump-sum retirement benefits when a member emigrates from South Africa and such emigration is recognised by the SARB for exchange control purposes.

The draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, which was published at the end of July 2020, comes with an overhaul of the regime for taking your...