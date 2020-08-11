South Africa: SAPS Women Take Charge At N8 Roadblock Between Northern Cape and Free State

10 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Female SAPS members of Group D performing COVID-19 Crime Prevention duties displayed gender equality when they manned the static roadblock on the N8 road between the Northern Cape and Free State.

Female officials under the command of Colonel Karen Peter and Colonel Mashay Gamieldien performed duties at the roadblock today, 10 August 2020 from 08:00 until 14:00.

Although Women's Day was celebrated yesterday, the SAPS in the Northern Cape strives to encourage gender equality and celebrate the social, economic, cultural and other achievements of women in the SAPS.

The policewomen demonstrated their competence, proficiencies and capabilities to compete with their male colleagues when they took charge of the roadblock.

A total of 449 vehicles and 885 persons were stopped and searched between 08:00 and 14:00.

Seventy six ( 76) persons were screened and 31 traffic fines were issued for traffic violations amounting to R12 900-00.

The ladies checked for compliance in terms of permits issued according to the Regulations and the wearing of masks by motorists and passengers.

The group leaders of Group D, Brigadier Bossie Jacobs and Brig Mojapela Moreki commended the ladies for their commitment and professional conduct displayed at the roadblock which is a clear display of the theme: Generation Equality: Realising women's rights for an equal future.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.