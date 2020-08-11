South Africa: SAPS Women Take Charge At N8 Roadblock Between Northern Cape and Free State

press release

Female SAPS members of Group D performing COVID-19 Crime Prevention duties displayed gender equality when they manned the static roadblock on the N8 road between the Northern Cape and Free State.

Female officials under the command of Colonel Karen Peter and Colonel Mashay Gamieldien performed duties at the roadblock today, 10 August 2020 from 08:00 until 14:00.

Although Women's Day was celebrated yesterday, the SAPS in the Northern Cape strives to encourage gender equality and celebrate the social, economic, cultural and other achievements of women in the SAPS.

The policewomen demonstrated their competence, proficiencies and capabilities to compete with their male colleagues when they took charge of the roadblock.

A total of 449 vehicles and 885 persons were stopped and searched between 08:00 and 14:00.

Seventy six ( 76) persons were screened and 31 traffic fines were issued for traffic violations amounting to R12 900-00.

The ladies checked for compliance in terms of permits issued according to the Regulations and the wearing of masks by motorists and passengers.

The group leaders of Group D, Brigadier Bossie Jacobs and Brig Mojapela Moreki commended the ladies for their commitment and professional conduct displayed at the roadblock which is a clear display of the theme: Generation Equality: Realising women's rights for an equal future.