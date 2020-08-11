Somalia: At Least 8 Killed After Al-Shabaab Inmates Attack Prison Guards

11 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali security forces have shot dead four Alshabab inmates after a gunfight battle in Mogadishu central prison on Monday.

four prison guards are also confirmed dead after an inmate grabbed a gun from the prison guards.

Salah Dheere, Benadir region administration spokesman said security forces killed the four inmates and injuring one inmate.

"Security forces have ended the deadly shooting inside Mogadishu prison killing all four Alshabab inmates," a statement from Salah read in part.

One inmate is believed to be on the run after he killed a rickshaw driver and a civilian near the prison.

Alshabab militants who are fighting to overthrow the central government more than a decade claimed responsibility for the Saturday attack via its radio arm Andalus

Although security has been heightened in the capital the attack raises concerns about the readiness of Somali forces to take over responsibility for the country's security from an African Union force in the coming months.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

