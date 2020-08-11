Liberia Black Star FC Identify With Ex-Officials

Three former officials of Liberia Black Star have benefited humanitarian assistance provided by the club.

The former officials are Harris Quincy Myers, Bah Sandimannie and Coach Philip Togba alias "Facao".

Making the presentation on behalf of the club, a current official Mr. Willie B. Davis, recalled the exemplary roles played by the Ex-officials and admonished them to use the funds for their personal sustainability.

The humanitarian assistance is the result of a fundraising exercise undertaken from 1 - 31 July, 2020, by members, supporters, and affiliates of Black Star.

Coach Philip Togba, one of the three recipients, who was overwhelmed with joy, thanked the Black Star family for being thoughtful about his welfare.

Another beneficiary, Bah Sandimannie, said he was elated and grateful for the assistance while Harris Quincy Myers said "Little is much when God is involved." Harris also extended gratitude to Black Star family for the support.

The former officials served with distinction and played significant role during Black Star's growth. Harris Myers is the founding president of Liberia Black Star FC; Bah Sandimannie served as chaplain and program coordinator, and Coach Philip Togba served with dedication as deputy coach under Coaches Jarwee Quiah, George Attiah Lewis, and Henry Browne in the 80s, before later becoming head coach of the club.

Members of the Black Star delegation that visited the former officials comprised Willie B. Davis, Thomas Kojo, Kelvin Sebwe, Musa Sillah and Dionysius Sebwe.

Liberia Black Star was founded on March 15, 1980, in South Beach Community, Central Monrovia. The football club won three championships in one year (LFA National League, Knock-out Championship, and President's Cup), becoming LFA Trip Champions in 2007. The following year, they represented Liberia at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Club Championship.

The Black Star also produced players who have had impact on Liberia football including core players of the famous George Weah Eleven. They include Kelvin Sebwe, Thomas Kojo, Oliver Makor, Alex Browne, and Dionysius Sebwe.