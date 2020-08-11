Liberia: Expelled Nwabudike Surfaces At Court Opening

Disgraced Nigerian - born Cllr. Ndubusi Nwabudike continues to pose himself among Liberian lawyers just as he refuses to turn over power as head of the Liberia Anti - Corruption Commission (LACC), with his appearance at the opening of the criminal circuit courts Monday, 10 August sparking mixed reactions among lawyers.

With the backing of President George Manneh Weah's regime, Mr. Nwabudike still chairs the LACC, a key anti-graft entity here, despite the Nigerian - born's reputation being ruined by his dismal failure to give evidence that he is a naturalized Liberian, coupled with his multiple birth dates and years on his passports.

The ground of the Temple of Justice was met with some mixed reaction when the expelled lawyer attended the formal opening of the August Term of Court at Temple of Justice.

Nwabudike walked into the program hall when most attendees had already seated and the program was ongoing, thus attracting the public's attention to a man in the middle of a longstanding reputation crisis, but who also still heads an entity that is supposed to prosecute perceived corrupt officials, entities and individuals.

Immediately when the program ended, Nwabudike rushed out of the hall, avoiding any contact or interaction with his colleagues or the media.

Some lawyers claimed that it is wrong for the expelled lawyer to have attended a program met for lawyers, saying the rule of the court requires a lawyer to be in good standing with the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) before pleading in a courtroom.

Some had even remarked that Cllr. Nwabudike would have met yet another disgrace had the LNBA president, Cllr. TiawonGongloe was present at the opening of the courts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, other lawyers counter - argued that it is the right of the expelled Cllr. Nwabudike to attend the opening of the August Term of Court because he was only expelled from the LNBA and not from practicing law in the country.

Amidst persistent calls by some members of the Liberian Legislature and the public for President Weah to dismiss Nwabudike as LACC chair, Mr. Weah's Chief of Office State, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill says the president has no legal grounds to dismiss Nwabudike because he is serving a tenure position.

The LNBA expelled the controversial Nigerian - born A. NdubuisiNwabudike, saying its investigation finds that "he became a member of the Liberian National Bar Association through fraudulent means."

Up to the time of his expulsion from the LNBA Friday, 19 June, the disgraced official continued to chair the Liberia LACC, a position reserved for Liberians, despite failing to prove he was a naturalized Liberian during the Senate confirmation hearing to chair the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Having worked at Good Governance Commission (GC), the Nigerian - born Cllr. Nwabudike who insists he naturalized in 1982 as Liberian, was serving a tenure as LACC chair when President George Manneh Weah appointed him this year to head the NEC, his third job in less than two years.

Until his nomination by President Weah to chair the NEC, Cllr. Nwabudike's previous confirmation by the Liberian Senate as LACC chair seemed to have gone smoothly without Liberia's weak system detecting any issues surrounding how he acquired Liberian citizenship which enabled him to practice law here.