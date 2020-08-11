Liberia: Rep. Seboe Responds to Cummings

Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change lawmaker Dixon Sebo sharply reacts to criticism by opposition leader Alexander Cummings that he (Rep. Sebo) is using his proximity to President George Manneh Weah to imprison and try a young female, who accused him (Sebo) of sexual harassment.

But the Montserrado County Electoral District#16 Representative addressing a press conference on Monday, 10 August at the Capitol argued that the assertion by the Chairman of the opposition Collaborating Political Parties is just not wrong but suggests that he is now obsess with his presidential dream, which according to Sebo, is far from reality.

Representative Seboe says it makes no sense for Cummings, who comes from the corporate world to complain anyone trying to use the law to seek redress.

Mr. Cummings noted in a live broadcast address to the nation that, "The underfunding of our judicial sector, and the flagrant efforts to politically influence and undermine justice is clearly destroying the lives of far too many of our citizens. It is also weaning public confidence in the justice system. A prime example is the case of a CDC lawmaker and executive of the ruling Coalition, who continues to use his political influence, proximity to the President and affluence to imprison and try a young woman who is alleging that he had sexually harassed her".

However, Representative Sebo counters that the statement by Cummings is characterized by fraud, falsehood and a clear indication of desperation of the CPP/ANC leader for the Liberian presidency.

According to him, during the 2017 Presidential election some elements from the Unity Party called Cummings name, and the Alternative National Congress did not take the allegation lightly, though it was campaign period so Cummings did not seek redress.

Sebo maintains that the best option for allegation is to run to court for justice, adding that going to court shouldn't be construed as intimidation, instead, to ensure justice is served.

He says as a member of the corporate world, Cummings should be man enough to react his statement, noting that in the corporate world when errors are committed, the doers are men enough and they react.