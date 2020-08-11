Liberia: Finance Minister Promises Mont. District#13

Liberia's Minister of Finance and Development Planning Samuel D. Tweah, Jr. has disclosed to the people of Montserrado County Electoral District#13 that the Government of Liberia is planning to take massive development to the district.

Minister Tweah said it's about time the people feel the kind of government they voted, adding that part of government's plans is to rehabilitate rod leading to Chocolate city community, District#13 and empower youths to become self-reliant, among others.

The Finance Minister made the promise late Sunday, August 9th, at the close of a week-long sports tournament in Chocolate city in honor of CDC lawmaker, Thomas Fallah.

Fallah, who represents Montserrado Couty Distrit#5, is vying for the county's senatorial seat in the December 8th midterm senatorial elections.

Tweah continues that government is trying its best to empower citizens, and at such, bringing youths together is cardinal, saying, "We don't want the people of this District to join any group that will want to undermine the peace, and there are certain people that want to destabilize this country because they don't have power."

He added that government will work market women and youths, among others in delivering basic social services, but on condition that they remain peaceful.

"We all elected this president for six years, and let us give him the chance to complete his tenure", he said.

For his part, senatorial aspirant Representative Thomas Fallah donated cash price, and trophy to winners of the competition, and expressed delight over the conduct of the tournament.