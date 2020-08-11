Liberia: GNBank Transitions to Sibll

10 August 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

The Management of GNBank Liberia Limited, says it has received approval from the Central Bank of Liberia to operate under license as Sapelle International Bank Liberia Limited (SIBLL).

According to a press statement released by the Board of Directors of GN Bank Liberia Limited, the bank will now trade as "SIB."

It also states that this will heighten the Liberian character and nature of the bank's operations. GN Bank Liberia Limited is one of the over 50 subsidiaries that constitute the Groupe Nduom conglomerate.

The commissioning of GN Bank Liberia was performed by the former Vice President of Liberia, Joseph Nyumah Boakai with support from the President and Chairman of Groupe Nduom, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, attended by some top management personnel.

Dr. Nduom disclosed that the establishment of GN Bank Liberia was part of the Groupe's commitment towards improving Africa.The statement noted that SIBLL also has approval to operate and pay Global Mobil Money and digital banking product.

Accordingly, the bank is ready to roll out its Automatic Teller Machines, making banking more convenient for customers."SIBLL remains well capitalized and ready to service the banking needs of its numerous customers throughout Liberia", the statement concludes.

