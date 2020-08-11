Liberia: Transport Begins Rigid Inspection

The Ministry of Transport in collaboration with the Liberia National Police (LNP) has begun a rigid inspection of private vehicles in the country.

The Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Transport Samuel G. Barjibo, Sr., says the Ministry is also collaborating with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) to ensure all lawful taxes of transport related businesses are collected without any precondition.

He said these three government entities shall collect lawful taxes from owners of vehicles, tricycle operators, earthmoving equipment, service garages, driving schools, auto parts dealers and other transport-related businesses operating in the country.

Mr. Barjibo appealed to all those concern to regularize their registration process with government to avoid embarrassment. He said government would not hesitate to impound unregistered vehicles, tricycles, commercial bikes and shut down driving schools, service garages and auto parts stores that would fail to cooperate during the inspection period.

He said during the exercise, driver's licenses will be inspected along with eligibility certificates, among others.